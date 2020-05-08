A big question for both parties: How do you stage a convention in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic?

WASHINGTON — There’s still a chance that this summer’s Democratic and Republican nominating conventions will look like they have in years past. There could still be the bright lights, the speeches, the cheering delegates from every state and thousands of falling balloons.

Alternatively, thanks to the coronavirus, it could look radically different, with the crisis giving party officials an opportunity to reinvent what a nominating convention looks like.

Regardless of how the parties choose to proceed, figuring out how to stage the nation’s largest and most important political gatherings will be tricky in the COVID-19 era. And while officials in both parties say they’re still planning for in-person conventions, pulling that off will be a lot easier said than done.

Current Democratic Party rules stipulate that delegates won’t be able to vote remotely when they formally nominate Joe Biden at their convention. But the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, which has the power to change that, is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The committee is not scheduled to take up the issue, according to multiple DNC members who spoke with Yahoo News. But one party official closely involved in Democratic National Committee affairs said that pressure is building to allow delegates to avoid traveling to Milwaukee in August because of health concerns.

“The question the DNC keeps getting behind the scenes is, ‘Why don’t you just change the rules?’ They’ve been a little resistant,” the Democrat told Yahoo News.

One of the DNC members who spoke with Yahoo News said “most people I’ve talked to don’t want to go to a convention with 10,000 people.”

Joe Biden addresses the Democratic National Convention in Denver in 2008. (David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images) More

Katie Peters, the communications director for the Democratic convention, told Yahoo News that organizers are looking at “contingency” plans.

“As we continue to monitor how this unprecedented pandemic is impacting our country, our team will continue to explore a range of contingency options so that we’re prepared to nominate the next president of the United States and deliver a successful convention without risking public health,” she said.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa acknowledged in an interview that both political parties are in “uncharted territory.” And while they are “planning an in-person convention right now,” she said organizers “also don’t have our heads stuck in the stand when it comes to the public health crisis.”

That may mean implementing changes “that range from adjusting the format to the crowd size to the schedule.”

“One thing is for certain: We can’t just cancel a convention because we have business. This is not a music festival or something that can be rescheduled later in the fall,” Hinojosa said.

“We specifically have to nominate someone to take on Donald Trump. That is very clear. So, that business has to happen regardless in order to nominate Joe Biden.”

That’s a reference to the roll-call vote in which each state delegation formally votes for Biden to become its nominee, with a smattering of other votes going to candidates who have left the race. Once an occasion of high drama, this vote is now largely a pro forma affair, with the nominee already having been selected well in advance by Democratic primary voters.

But this year it’s unclear, even to many DNC insiders, how the party will pull off such a vote given the restrictions on large gatherings brought about by the pandemic.