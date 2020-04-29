As states move to reopen, COVID-19 death rate numbers raise a red flag

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York state isn’t ready to start reopening just yet. “I know ... people are feeling emotional, but emotions can’t drive a reopening process,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “We have to separate the emotion from the logic.”

Yet that same logic also suggests that most — if not all — of the 15 states now moving to reopen before New York may be even less ready than the Empire State.

This is not to say New York should be reopening sooner. With more than 295,000 total cases and nearly 23,000 deaths, New York is the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and one of the most affected regions in the world. Sky-high prevalence demands a proportional level of caution; hospitals could be overwhelmed quickly if the virus spikes again.

Similar reasoning — only in reverse — also seems to be driving the states rushing to reopen. We haven’t had nearly as many cases as New York, states such as Georgia, Texas and Florida seem to be saying. We have to reopen at some point. So why not now?

The urge is understandable. Lockdown can’t continue forever, and the economy matters too. Low case counts make it look like the worst is over.

But reopening now could still prove to be premature.

Why? Because for the most part, residents of states moving to reopen are still dying of the coronavirus at a faster pace than New Yorkers. Testing is also much less widespread in the reopening states than in New York.

Together, these two trends suggest that readiness is not the only — or even the major — reason these states are relaxing stay-at-home orders and partially returning to work.

Consider the death rate. On Tuesday, New York recorded its lowest daily death total in nearly a month: 335, which is less than half the peak number from early April. According to the New York Times COVID-19 database, total coronavirus deaths in New York are now doubling every four weeks. In March, they were doubling every two days.

Deaths are a more useful metric for comparing the path of the pandemic in different locales than case counts, which are highly dependent on how much testing is being done. And while raw numbers can show the scale of an outbreak, rates provide a sense of speed and direction.

So let’s compare. When it comes to coronavirus deaths, only two of the 15 states that have partially reopened or are planning to let their stay-at-home orders expire at the end of the month have a slower rate of doubling than New York.

Those states are Tennessee, where deaths are doubling every five weeks, and Idaho, where they’re doubling every six weeks. In Georgia, the first state to reopen, deaths are doubling every three weeks; the same goes for Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Florida. (Montana hasn’t logged enough total deaths to make the Times list.) In Texas, Nevada and South Carolina, deaths are doubling every two weeks. In Colorado, they’re doubling every 13 days. In Minnesota, they’re doubling every eight.

Testing is also part of the equation. Having a faster death rate than New York doesn’t doom these states to catastrophe upon reopening. But the coronavirus won’t contain itself, especially post-lockdown. The more people you can test — for both current infections and the antibodies created by prior infections — the more accurately you can determine who’s safe from the virus and who’s infecting others. And the more you do that, the more you can intervene, isolate and suppress its spread.