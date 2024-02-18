El Paso District Attorney candidates fight to return office to Democratic leadership

For the first time in more than three decades, El Paso Democrats are fighting to take back the district attorney's office after the candidate they elected four years ago left the office in turmoil and in the hands of a prominent Republican.

Nancy Casas, Alma Trejo and James Montoya are facing off in the March Democratic primary for a chance to oust El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks, who was appointed to the office by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The three Democrats have competitive campaigns as the El Paso District Attorney's Office continues to deal with staff shortages, a massive case backlog and one of the most important criminal cases in the city's history hanging in the balance.

Hicks was appointed DA after Yvonne Rosales, a Democrat who won the 2020 election, resigned from office in November 2022, facing allegations of incompetency, including the mishandling of the El Paso Walmart mass shooter case.

Hicks is unopposed in the Republican Party primary.

The seat in the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties, will be decided in the November general election.

Democrats are seeking to reclaim this top political post.

"Stability is key," Casas said. "If you want people to come back, they need to know that they are coming back to a stable office, not a chaotic office. The chaotic office under Rosales is still going on. It wasn't just a Rosales thing. It's a Rosales and a Hicks thing."

In the lead up to the 2020 elections, nearly all the Democrat candidates vying for the office tried to separate themselves from former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza, calling for a need for new leadership after Esparza's three decades in office.

Now, after the fall of Rosales, the 2024 Democrat candidates are campaigning on their experience working for Esparza, who led the office for 28 years before not seeking reelection in the 2020 election.

"Under the Esparza administration, each court was assigned to prosecutors, including the misdemeanor courts," said Trejo, who resigned as El Paso County Criminal Court #1 judge to run for district attorney. "There's eight misdemeanor courts and 12 felony courts. Ever since Yvonne Rosales took over, and it's the same thing with Bill Hicks, we had one prosecutor. So what that meant is that I (as a judge) had to cut my hearings in half, my jury trials in half. Everything I did, I had to cut in half because one person couldn't do the work that two people used to do."

All three candidates worked as assistant district attorneys under Esparza. Esparza, who now serves as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, has not publicly endorsed any candidates.

"Stability is the name of the game," said Montoya, a deputy public defender with the El Paso County Public Defender's Office. "Jaime Esparza was in office for a very long time. When you have stability in your criminal justice system where it becomes predictable for everyone involved, where defense lawyers can advise their clients 'this is what to expect in this particular type of case' is what you need in the criminal justice system.

"Chaos and unpredictability helps no one."

Staffing shortage plaguing DA's office

Since Rosales let go more than 25% of the previous administration's staff as soon as she took office, the district attorney's office has been short staffed and unable to retain qualified staff, the candidates said.

The staffing crisis created a backlog of thousands of cases in the district attorney's office, which continues to hinder any efforts to move forward with those cases.

The district attorney's office did not respond to a request for statistics on the current staffing numbers and the number of backlog cases.

In November, when Hicks announced his campaign to retain the district attorney seat, he said the backlog of cases was down to just over 3,000 from the 10,000 cases he inherited from Rosales. In July, Hicks told the El Paso Times he had 80 prosecutors working for him.

The Democratic candidates doubt Hicks has that many prosecutors on the payroll. Esparza had at least 90 prosecutors working for him before he left office.

"The number one issue is the staffing crisis at the DA's office right now," Montoya said. "It's hard to say exactly how many lawyers they're short. I would estimate it's somewhere between 20 and 30, just from what I can see as a defense lawyer in the courthouse every day.

"Every week I see prosecutors who are not prepared for trial, who miss filing deadlines, who mess up very basic paperwork and notices that they're supposed to be filing. The very basic tasks are not being done and you are seeing that happen every week."

Montoya said he has more than a dozen attorneys — many former prosecutors under Esparza — ready to come work for him if he is elected as district attorney.

"First day, I am going to fully staff the office as much as possible by bringing back people who previously worked there, as well as new folks from the (current) DA's office," Montoya said. "It's going to depend on where we are staffing wise in November or December of 2024 and seeing what the staffing needs are, where there are openings. As of right now, it seems like there are openings across the board."

Casas plans to evaluate how best to manage existing staff and place each member in a position to succeed.

"Absolutely not," Casas said about cutting staff. "We already saw what happened when you got rid of all the institutional knowledge. You need to go in and look at the staff that you have and recognize the talent. I think you also have to appreciate the talent that you have. You have great attorneys, you have great staff members that need to be recognized and heard, so that way we can make it more efficient."

The failure to retain staff is a "culture" problem within the district attorney's office, Casas said.

"It's changing the office culture," she said. "It's not just hiring more attorneys. Hiring more attorneys is not the only answer. We need to figure out why people are leaving and I think that's what's not being asked. What can we do better to keep you here?"

Trejo said her years of experience as a judge and prosecutor will allow her to fully staff the district attorney's office.

"The most glaring issue is the fact that attorneys are leaving," Trejo said. "Attorneys were being hired, but within months, or in less than a year, they would leave. That was under the Rosales administration as well as the Hicks administration ... The good thing is that I've been around for 31 years as a prosecutor, as a trial attorney, as a supervising attorney, and as a judge. I have a good reputation among attorneys, among the legal field.

"I know there's a lot of former assistant district attorneys as well as other attorneys who are just waiting to come in to the DA's office once it's stable, once it has a good leader. Right now things are crazy. There is low morale so people are leaving. The people who are left have to handle the work of two or three attorneys. Right now, nobody wants to come into the DA's office."

Future of El Paso Walmart mass shooting case

The staffing shortage has caused major delays in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting case. More than four years have passed since the Aug. 3, 2019, racially motivated shooting, and no trial date has been set as Hicks and defense attorneys continue battling over evidence.

Since the shooting, Esparza, Rosales and Hicks have all sought the death penalty against the white supremacist gunman who targeted Hispanics amid the political rhetoric of an invasion at the southern border.

While the candidates agree on seeking the death penalty, they all said they will first reevaluate the case if they are elected.

In the federal case against the gunman, the U.S. Attorney's Office did not seek the death penalty. The gunman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in the federal case.

What is "best for the community" regarding the Walmart case will be Trejo's priority, she said.

"Right now, without having seen anything, I would have to yes," Trejo said on seeking the death penalty. "Once I go in there and I will determine whether we have the evidence, because I also have to be cognizant of taxpayer money. If I don't have enough evidence on a case, should I pursue it? And is this case going to be tried in El Paso? I know many people have been saying that it will, but I don't think we're going to be able to find jurors who can honestly under oath say that they haven't made up their mind as to whether (the gunman) is guilty or not guilty."

"I would also talk to the US attorneys and ask why did they not seek the death penalty. I'm very interested in that."

U.S. Attorney's Office officials have declined to explain why they didn't seek the death penalty against the gunman.

Montoya, who was part of the Esparza administration when it first elected to seek the death penalty, said the gunman should be sentenced to death, but several questions remain on whether that's the best course of action.

"I personally believe that he deserves the death penalty," Montoya said. "If you kill 23 people based off of racial animus, that is a crime that deserves the death penalty. The day after it happened, we announced that we were seeking the death penalty. Things have changed since then. Obviously the case has been significantly delayed by Mrs. Rosales' personnel decisions and everything that happened where they tried to tamper with witnesses and obstruct victims from testifying in a hearing.

"The number one factor if we continue to pursue the death penalty, is the status of the case on Jan. 1, 2025. If we have a trial setting sometime in 2025, if the case appears to be heading towards trial, I intend to continue pursuing the death penalty. If it doesn't appear that we're any closer to a trial, I think we need to be giving serious consideration to resolving the case with the plea."

Casas declined to discuss the Walmart case since she is still working with the El Paso County Attorney's Office and must abide by a gag order issued by a judge in the case.

"I can't talk specifically on that case, but what I can say is that if somebody commits a crime, they should be held accountable," Casas said. "There are times that some crimes do merit after serious consideration the death penalty. After reviewing those cases, and if they go forward, then I will pursue seeking the death penalty on cases that do merit it."

