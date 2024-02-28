Mitch McConnell's next chapter

Mitch McConnell is hanging up his hat as Republican Senate leader. Massive wildfires are ripping through the Texas Panhandle. And the last functioning hospital in battered northern Gaza shut down.

Senate. SCOTUS. Shutdown.

It was a busy day in our nation's capital: Mitch McConnell is hanging up his hat as Republican Senate leader. Congress voted to avert a shutdown. And the Supreme Court ruled on Donald Trump's immunity claims. Here's the rundown:

McConnell's step down: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the longest-serving Senate leader and a colossal figure in Congress, said he is cutting loose from his leadership post in November, telling his colleagues on Wednesday, “One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life's next chapter.” McConnell, 82, will finish his current term in the Senate, which is set to end in January 2027.

Supreme Court will hear Trump immunity claims: The high court said it will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be tried for trying to steal the 2020 election, setting an accelerated schedule to hear the case in April while his criminal trial remains delayed.

Shutdown averted – temporarily: Congress has agreed on a short-term spending deal to avert a partial government shutdown, kicking the can down the road once again as lawmakers struggle to reach a consensus on a longer-term deal.

Sen. Mitch McConnell listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leadership at the White House on Feb. 27, 2024.

Massive wildfires burn in Texas

The Texas Panhandle is on fire. The second-largest wildfire in state history raged across the region along with several other major blazes Wednesday, prompting evacuations, destroying homes and triggering a temporary shutdown of the nation's primary nuclear weapons facility.

Multiple fires burning: The fires started Monday and spread quickly Tuesday as strong winds, dry conditions and unseasonably high temperatures fueled rapid growth. By Wednesday, the largest blaze, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, stretched across 500,000 acres – about 800 square miles – and into neighboring Oklahoma. To the south, the Windy Deuce Fire burned 90,000 acres; 25% of the blaze was contained as of Wednesday afternoon. 📍 The latest wildfire updates.

In this photo provided by the Flower Mound, Texas, Fire Department, firefighters respond to a blaze in the Texas Panhandle, Feb. 27, 2024.

Real quick

Battered Gaza hospital shuts down

The last functioning hospital in northern Gaza shut down Wednesday because of a severe shortage of fuel and medical supplies, a top official at Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia announced. One of the hospital's directors said the facility was depleted during an Israeli siege that lasted for 18 days, during which several staff members were killed.

What about a cease-fire? On Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said the militant group is showing flexibility in Gaza negotiations to "put an end to its great pain and its grave sacrifices in the war of brutal genocide against it." But he also said militants were ready to continue the fight. 📍 Catch up with our live coverage.

A Palestinian child sits amid debris of near a building destroyed during Israeli strikes in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 26, 2024.

Michigan's 'uncommitted' message to Biden

President Joe Biden easily won Michigan's Democratic primary on Tuesday, but he got a sobering warning from more than 100,000 voters who cast “uncommitted” ballots to protest his support for Israel in its war in Gaza. Could the strong “uncommitted” showing in Michigan embolden similar campaigns in other states? 👉 A look at what’s next for Biden’s campaign.

