Police, towns and schools have failed us on the 'Gilbert Goons'

A spree of vicious attacks on young people in Gilbert and neighboring communities has every Arizona town, city and school district on notice:

Ignore violence of any kind, and you’ll face the public’s wrath.

Gilbert police and schools still have a lot of explaining to do about how they handled this violence. And the rest of us must learn from their mistakes.

For more than a year, boys and young men were attacked — sometimes at random — by other boys and young men. When these victims and their parents reported the crimes to law enforcement, it seemed no one was listening.

No one cared.

'Gilbert Goons' faced silence, indifference

Gilbert made no arrests and had little or no communication with the boys or their families.

Patterns began to emerge in several towns as groups of thugs repeatedly and brutally attacked boys in fast-food parking lots, malls, local parks and house parties — all involving similar methods.

Yet little changed. Investigations were shelved. Schools stayed silent, even after photos of attacks were circulated among school resource officers and other officials to identify the students involved.

This is unacceptable.

Faced with institutions that seemed indifferent, concerned parents, students and other citizens began crowd-sourcing the problem and alerting news media.

The hooligans — who began calling themselves the “Gilbert Goons” on social media — posted photos and videos of their victims under attack, almost as if they were trophy animals.

The images were potential evidence that police should have been piecing together and weren’t. They showed many of the same assailants were involved in different attacks.

Then came that fateful Halloween party

Melissa Ciconte, stepmother of Preston Lord, breaks down in tears after talking about his death during a discussion on teen violence during the public comment portion of a Chandler City Council meeting on Jan. 11, 2024.

A regional epidemic of youth violence had broken out, but the region had not woken up.

Until Oct. 28.

That’s when 16-year-old Preston Lord attended a Halloween party in Queen Creek and was jumped by a group of thugs who community activists say are connected to the Gilbert Goons.

They beat up Lord on the street and head-stomped him.

Two days later he died of his injuries.

And the roof blew.

Community activists, donning Lord’s favorite color orange, began marching and holding candlelight vigils.

They raised hell at Town Hall — as they should.

Cities, police and schools had failed us

Meanwhile, The Arizona Republic’s Robert Anglen and Elena Santa Cruz started connecting the dots and describing how cities, towns, police departments and school districts had failed the people.

The Gilbert Town Council was ill-equipped to deal with this crisis or the fact that its police chief wasn’t talking to media — leading to public suspicions of conspiracy and cover-up.

Schools also have remained hands-off, barely communicating to parents about the incidents.

Make this clear: Gilbert Goons will not attack our kids

The rhetoric and anger has become so charged online that some high school basketball games were canceled.

One Queen Creek subdivision — the very one where police searched homes for evidence in Lord’s case — even yanked orange ribbons that volunteers had put up to remember Lord.

Finally, some action on the Gilbert Goons

But there are signs that public pressure and media doggedness are beginning to bear fruit.

Gilbert police, who had been uncomprehending of the chaos around them, opened nine investigations — four that had been closed and five that were previously unreported.

On Dec. 28, Queen Creek police working the Preston Lord murder investigation made criminal referrals of seven adults and juveniles to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 10, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Gilbert police announced the first arrests connected to the Gilbert Goons attacks — three adults and two juveniles.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a more able communicator, told the public these investigations are complex and take time — but also properly put all suspects on notice.

Social media and town meetings are now filled with talk of voting out those Gilbert public officials who were too slow to understand the violence festering in their community.

They also should hold police and schools accountable for being so slow to recognize what a cancer this is, eating away at the very fabric of their community.

What every community must learn from this

There are additional lessons for any public body confronted with the epidemic of youth violence.

1) Take this seriously. The attacks on young people included broken bones, broken teeth and, ultimately, murder. If that doesn’t warrant your immediate attention, you’re unqualified for your job.

2) Communicate with residents. For many months, the public has been making noise online that something is seriously wrong in the East Valley. In Gilbert, the police chief started talking to them by press release. The Town Council failed to understand their fear.

With communication breaking down, some folks filled the vacuum with conspiracy theories, accusing rich and powerful Gilbert families of buying the silence of Gilbert officials. There is no evidence of that yet, but silence creates the breeding ground for dark tales.

3) Communicate with the region. As mentioned, one of the complexities of this case is that it crossed multiple jurisdictions. Had law enforcement communicated better from the beginning, it might have seen much earlier the emerging patterns of the Gilbert Goons.

4) Consider the plight of American boys. In an essay published last year, The New Yorker magazine reported that our boys are facing a crisis of self-doubt and self-worth spurred by changing technology, social values and work environments.

This problem has been expressing itself in our schools and universities for years.

If there is a silver lining to the story of the Gilbert Goons, it is that hundreds of average citizens in the East Valley cared enough about the boys in their communities to organize and impose their will.

They forced local government to finally see the emerging youth violence.

That is a lesson in orange that deserves the attention of us all.

This is an opinion of The Arizona Republic's editorial board.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Gilbert Goons' show how police and schools failed the community