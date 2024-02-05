Second Georgia man faces charges in connection to November death near Carr Lake

The U.S. Marshal's Service arrested a second Georgia man in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old who was found dead at a boat ramp in northern Leon County.

Law enforcement found Rayvon Moten, 32, at a home in Bainbridge, Georgia, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office news release. He was charged with homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Decatur County Jail until he can be transported to Leon County.

On Nov. 9, Leon County deputies found Artez Moore's "lifeless body" at a boat ramp at Carr Lake. A week and a half later, the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Anthony Jenkins, 23, in Georgia on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate a felony.

Jenkins still isn't in Leon County, and there is no time frame on when Moten will be in Leon County, sheriff's spokesperson Angela Green said.

Moore was one of 27 homicide victims in 2023 — one of the capital city and county's bloodiest years.

Homicides surged last year, including three separate double homicides, a mass shooting, three murders in a single 24-hour span and five accidental shootings — three of them fatal — in a single month, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Another Georgia man faces charges in Carr Lake boat ramp death