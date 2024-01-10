Murders in Leon County almost reach record in 2023 after uptick in violent crime

Murders last year increased 29% from 2022, which had 21 murders. But the staggering numbers didn't come as a surprise to law enforcement.

It was one of the bloodiest years in the Tallahassee record books.

In a year that saw a summer surge in violent crime, Florida's capital city and county was one murder shy of matching its grim record.

There were 27 homicides in 2023 — 24 investigated by the Tallahassee Police Department and three by the Leon County Sheriff's Office. The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2020, reaching 28 murders.

Homicides last year increased 29% from 2022, which saw 21 murders. But the numbers didn't come as a surprise to law enforcement.

"This is definitely within the norm for our 10 year average," TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. "We typically see 20 to 25 homicides a year, but obviously one is too many."

Of the 27 murder investigations last year, nine have not been closed by arrest, showing a lower clearance rate than the years before.

TPD's clearance rate was 69% in 2023, but Revell said they are still well above the national average of 52%. TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said two cases are expected to close within the first few weeks of the new year, bringing the rate back up to around 76%.

"We have the best officers in the world working right here at the Tallahassee Police Department," Revell said. "They work tirelessly with our victim advocates and the state attorney's office to make sure that they can bring justice and closure to the victims."

In 2022, the murder clearance rate was 86%, and it was 81% in 2021.

The community needs to know that if someone commits a crime in Tallahassee "we're going to find you, and we're going to bring you to justice," Revell said.

An arrest was made in only one of the three cases LCSO investigated, bringing their homicide clearance rate to 33% last year. In 2022 they cleared all cases, and in 2021 their rate was down at 63%, according to data obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat through a public record request.

Homicides, under Florida law, are classified as a first-degree murder when there was intent to kill or "premeditation," whereas the law separates this from manslaughter, which is a killing as a result of recklessness or negligence.

The near record comes after Tallahassee grappled with a violent summer that included three separate double homicides, a mass shooting, three murders in a single 24-hour span and five accidental shootings — three of them fatal — in a single month.

Guns and domestic violence drive 2023 murders

Each year, new patterns reveal themselves when solving murder cases. Last year, Revell said domestic violence was a driving force for a lot of the homicides.

Domestic violence needs to be addressed by the community to mitigate problems before the murders happen, he said.

"There's no way we're going to prevent them unless we know about them in advance, and the only way we know about them in advance is if the community comes forward with that information," he said.

Assistant Sheriff Steve Harrelson said the majority of homicides LCSO worked were drug-related.

Both Harrelson and Revell said a lot of crime spilled over from Gadsden County in 2022. The law enforcement agencies worked with the neighboring county to avoid as many issues in 2023, but the year ended up seeing a dramatic increase in domestic violence issues as well as accidental shootings.

The accidental shootings were classified as manslaughters and not included in the overall homicide count, but they do point to the greater issue of gun violence — which is steadily rising — in Leon County. Firearms remain the most common murder weapon, accounting for 85% of last year's murders.

In 2023, there were 184 shootings that injured 67 and killed 24 people, according to a TPD count obtained through a public records request. An ongoing Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence including LCSO found that 72 people were injured in 87 serious shootings in 2023. The Democrat does not include all "shots fired" calls in its tally.

Responsible gun ownership cannot be stressed enough, Revell said. Kids and teens are getting their hands on guns younger and younger.

"When I was growing up, everybody got in fist fights and you settled it on the playground," Revell said. "Now it seems more and more kids are (getting) guns ... and settling disputes that way."

LCSO taking 'all in' approach to address crime

Reducing crime takes more than just making arrests, LCSO's Harrelson says, because it's not just a crime problem — it's a socioeconomic problem.

Deputies aren't just riding around anymore, Harrelson said, they're doing things like working with businesses and leadership teams to empower them to handle day-to-day issues that, if not dealt with, could later lead to crime in that area.

Everyone has to chip in alongside law enforcement to see a difference, he said. Programs that connect deputies with the community are at the heart of LCSO's "All-In" initiative.

Harrelson said he's proud of Leon County's re-entry program that works to pair formerly incarcerated individuals with businesses that want to give people with criminal records a chance.

"We're still in communication with them," he said of released inmates. "We don't just kick them to the curb once they get a job."

The Council on the Status of Men and Boys was established to unite agencies, organizations and individuals around the county to address the disparities and challenges men and boys experience to ultimately reduce homicides and gun violence.

Moreover, the Tallahassee Capital Region Real-Time Crime Center is a collaborative effort among LCSO, TPD, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FSU Police Department and FSU's College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It utilizes technology like cameras and license plate readers to identify suspects faster and helps keep lines of communication open among agencies.

LCSO's Homeless Outreach Street Team is another successful program that Harrelson said has helped the sheriff's department make strides in the community. Deputies connect with homeless people throughout the county to help steer them toward other programs and resources that will help them get back on their feet, he said.

"When you see one of these people and just give them a little hope, a little help, it's amazing how it turns a life around," he said. "You want to do more of it."

A roll call of 2023 murder victims

Here is a comprehensive list of all the people killed in homicides in 2023. Last year 19 men, eight women and two toddlers were killed. One of the cases was ruled as a "justifiable homicide," which usually indicates cases of self-defense. Other cases could also be deemed justifiable, meaning there won't be charges brought for the case.

Casey Goodson, 22, was shot and killed Jan. 1 at a home in the 500 block of Ravensview Drive. A year has passed since the murder and no suspects have been arrested in this case. LCSO posted on social media on the anniversary of Goodson's death asking for the community's help solving the case. "Call Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS (8477) – a $9,500 cash reward is available if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest," LCSO said. Trevion Sharpe, 25, was shot and killed Jan. 19 after a man approached the car that Sharp and several others were sitting in listening to music. Over a month later, Keith Ford was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. An unidentified 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive Jan. 23 in an apartment at GIBB Mabry Village. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. A further investigation determined it was a homicide but no suspects have been arrested in this case. Keni Germain, 30, was found dead on March 30 from a gunshot wound on April Road. Deputies arrived and found his body laying in the street that morning. No suspects have been arrested in this case. George Conyers was shot and killed April 10 outside his home on DuPont Road. No suspects have been arrested in this case. Travarus Hayes was shot May 18 in his car and died later that day in a local hospital. Hayes called 911 as he drove himself to the hospital but lost control of the car and hit a curb, according to court documents. First responders found him in his car near the intersection of Midyette Road and Capital Circle Southeast. Court documents say evidence in the vehicle indicate the shooting was related to narcotics. Walter Massey was arrested two days later on charges of first-degree murder, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. An unidentified 4-year-old girl was found dead June 1. Few details were released about the death, but police say further investigation determined it was a homicide. No suspects have been arrested in this case. Gregory Kenon was shot and killed June 10 in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on North Monroe Street. Kenon and another man, Abdias Almonor were engaging in a transaction when Almonor tried to run away with the money. Kenon chased him through the hotel parking lot and attacked Almonor as he tried to get into a car when Almonor shot him. This case was cleared after the shooting was "deemed justifiable." Trenton Tompkins, 21, and Jermaine Johnson, 18, were both shot and killed June 22 in broad daylight in the parking lot of the McDonald's on West Pensacola Street. The two young men were arguing over a gun when Tompkins shot Johnson, prompting 16-year-old Kylen Welch to shoot Tompkins. Welch, was arrested over a week later on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence. Dione Fowler, a father of three, was shot and killed July 7 in his University Courtyard Apartment. Fowler and his wife raced back to the apartment after their 10-year-old daughter called them panicked that a strange man had barged in the apartment. Fowler was shot in the hallway as he searched for the man in the apartment. Solomon Sadiq was arrested a few days later on a charge of second-degree murder. Qulera Allen, 29, and her sister, Krenishion Charleston, 37, were shot and killed July 23 outside Allen's apartment at the Mission Hills complex. Antirio Brown, the father of one of Allen's children, shot both the women before fleeing to Alachua County. Brown shot himself — which was captured live on Facebook — on Interstate 75 before he could be taken into custody. Shawntavius Jackson was shot and killed July 31 inside of the Time Saver on Alabama Street. Jackson was arguing with another man, Reamon Williams, when Williams allegedly shoved Jackson to the ground and shot him through a backpack with a stolen gun. Within 24 hours, Williams turned himself in and was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Stephen Hooker was shot and killed Aug. 1 outside of a residence on Dent Street. Two men were arguing when one shot the other. TPD detained a suspect shortly after the fatal shooting, but eventually released him. No other suspects have been arrested in this case. Andre Green, 41, a beloved Florida A&M University administrator, was stabbed to death Aug. 1 in his Rolling Hills Apartment. Green's friends found his body surrounded by knives when they went to check on him later that day after he didn't show up for work. Benjamin Morgan was arrested a week later on a charge of first-degree murder. Brandon Ketzenberg, was shot and killed Aug. 17 in the woods along Fred George Road. Cory Tanner, a homeless man, was arrested in Bay County days later for the fatal shooting and for allegedly attacking another man with an ax. Dalterius Shorter and Sadrick Mole were shot and killed Aug. 22 in the parking lot of the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center on Dade Street. The men were reportedly there for a firearm sale that turned into a robbery and then shooting. Zyion Kilpatrick, 18, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. Dawn Browning was shot Aug. 25 outside the Leon Arms Apartments and died days later. The woman was shot in broad daylight, but based on initial investigation findings, police said she wasn't the intended target of the shooting. No suspects have been arrested in this case. Theodore Penny, 69, was stabbed to death Sept. 18 and found dead inside his Oaks Apartment. Less than 24 hours later, Zyion Morris was found with a pair of scissors and dried blood on his hands. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Janiyah Fuller, 20, was shot and killed in broad daylight Oct. 28 in a home on Palm Beach Street. Shortly after, Alquedrick Smith, her boyfriend, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. Gabre Brown, 21, a local rap artist better known as NFL Tuewop, was shot and killed Nov. 3 in the parking lot of the Motel 6-Downtown on Apalachee Parkway. No suspects have been arrested in this case. was found in a car. Artez Moore, 22, was found dead Nov. 9 near a boat ramp at Carr Lake. An investigation eventually found he was shot to death. Over a month later, Anthony Jenkins, 23, was arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia on warrants from Leon County. He faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate a felony. Delma Pace, 22, was shot and killed Nov. 28 after she and another woman were said to have forcefully entered someone's home. All involved parties knew each other and were arguing over money. No suspects have been arrested in this case. Donquvious Johnson was found dead Dec. 18 from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on Keith Street. No suspects have been arrested in this case. Craig Baker was found dead Dec. 18 as a result of a fatal shooting inside his friend's Camden Place apartment. Za'Mond Durant barged into the woman's apartment and shot Baker. Durant, the father of the woman's unborn child, was arrested days later on a charge of first-degree murder.

