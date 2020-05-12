Should Americans look to Sweden or Germany as a model for combating coronavirus?

Americans like to think of their nation as exceptional. There’s even a term for it: American exceptionalism.

Every time someone like Bernie Sanders says the United States should pattern its social safety net on Denmark’s, for instance, someone like Hillary Clinton snaps, “We are not Denmark.”

“We,” Clinton scoffed in 2015, “are the United States of America.”

Yet when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic — or, more specifically, how we transition from the state of suspended animation known as “lockdown” into the even more vexing phase known as “reopening” — anxious Americans of all political persuasions have been more than happy to look to foreign countries as potential models.

Recently, two countries in particular have emerged as touchstones: Sweden, for conservatives, and Germany, for liberals.

But would either approach really work in the U.S.?

A May 6 New York Times feature summarizes the German Way as “a combination of cautious, science-led political leadership and a regime of widespread testing, tracing and social distancing.”

The country has enforced strict lockdowns, tested systematically and based policy changes on clear, data-driven metrics such as R0, the effective reproduction rate of the virus as expressed by the estimated number of people one infected person subsequently goes on to infect. And last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel — who has a doctorate in quantum chemistry — proudly announced last week that Germany could “afford a bit of courage” and start to reopen most parts of its economy and society.

Customers wait in line in Munich after the coronavirus lockdown has been eased around the country and companies open some of their stores, May 12. (Andreas Gebert/Reuters) More

New daily infections had dropped under 1,000 for the first time in more than six weeks. R0 had fallen to 0.65, well below the threshold of 1.0 that divides a growing outbreak from a shrinking one. Fewer than 7,000 Germans had died — a far lower mortality rate than in most neighboring countries. As a result, shops reopened for business, with restaurants, hotels, classrooms and even pro soccer matches set to come next.

“To many of [President] Trump’s critics,” the Times noted, “the strategy that has won Ms. Merkel praise and Germany a reprieve … is precisely the one the United States should have followed.”

Unless, that is, it should have followed Sweden’s. For months now, conservatives and libertarians have been touting the Swedish way as a corrective to what they see as America’s unnecessarily strict lockdown measures.

“Sweden is fighting coronavirus with common-sense guidelines that are much less economically destructive than the lockdowns in most U.S. states,” wrote T.J. Rodgers, CEO of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, in an April 26 Wall Street Journal op-ed that was widely circulated in conservative circles.

“Since people over 65 account for about 80% of Covid-19 deaths, Sweden asked only seniors to shelter in place rather than shutting down the rest of the country; and since Sweden had no pediatric deaths, it didn’t shut down elementary and middle schools. Sweden’s containment measures are less onerous than America’s, so it can keep them in place longer to prevent Covid-19 from recurring. Sweden did not shut down stores, restaurants and most businesses.”

Ultimately, Rodgers concluded, Sweden “may prove that many aspects of the U.S. shutdown were mistakes — ineffective but economically devastating — and point the way to correcting them.”