Here are the winners of suburban Milwaukee school board primary races: Cudahy, Franklin, Germantown, Greendale, Hartford, Shorewood

Ahead of contentious April school board elections, some Wisconsin districts fielded so many candidates that they had to hold primary elections Tuesday to narrow the field.

With nationwide attention fixated on classroom politics in recent years, school board elections have become flashpoints with political parties investing heavily in their outcomes. Candidates this year are championing a range of issues, from how much tax funding a district can collect to what students are allowed to read in the library.

At the polls Tuesday, voters shared a range of characteristics that they were looking for in school board candidates. Some said they wanted someone experienced, while others wanted a newcomer. One Germantown voter said he wanted board members to stop curriculum about transgender people, while another Germantown voter said he wanted board members to understand the needs of LGBTQ+ students.

Here are the results from Tuesday that determine who voters will see on their ballots in April.

Lissa Skoglund, Michael Johnson, Randy Hollenbeck and Ellen Price advance in Cudahy School Board election

The top four winners in the primary for the Cudahy School Board — Lissa Skoglund, Michael Johnson, Randy Hollenbeck and Ellen Price — will advance to the general election April 2. The two winners in April will each receive three-year terms.

Here are their vote totals:

Lissa Skoglund: 732

Michael Johnson (incumbent): 358

Randy Hollenbeck: 275

Ellen Price: 251

Jason Kuchenmeister: 246

Jason Knash: 246

Charles Parkinson: 232

Write-in votes: 7

Michael Johnson was the only incumbent running, as incumbent Laurie Ozbolt chose not to run for re-election.

Maqsood Khan, Angela Bier, Ann Sepersky, Angela Kallay, Jaclyn Gaffney and Jon Peccarelli advance in Franklin School Board election

The six winners in the primary for the Franklin School Board — Maqsood Khan, Angela Bier, Ann Sepersky, Angela Kallay, Jaclyn Gaffney and Jon Peccarelli — will advance to the general election April 2. The three winners in April will each serve three-year terms.

Here are their vote totals:

Maqsood Khan (incumbent): 1,424

Angela Bier (incumbent): 1,345

Ann Sepersky (incumbent): 1,263

Angela Kallay: 826

Jaclyn Gaffney: 751

Jon Peccarelli: 614

Jay Pereira: 580

Write-in votes: 26

Tracy Pawlak and Jeff Voyer advance in Germantown School Board election

According to in-person vote totals, before absentee ballots were counted, the two winners in the primary for the Germantown School board were Tracy Pawlak and Jeff Voyer. They will compete for one seat in the general election April 2.

Here are their vote totals:

Tracy Pawlak (incumbent): 862

Jeff Voyer: 654

Bruce Warnimont: 454

Separately, incumbent Tom Barney has just one opponent, Fred Fleitz. With just two candidates, that race did not require a primary and will be decided April 2.

All school board seats in Germantown are elected "at-large," which means all voters in the school district can vote for each seat. The other five school board members, who hold staggered three-year terms, are not up for election this spring.

Brian Bock, Elise Ciske, Mary Grogan and Kristin Settle advance in Greendale School Board election

The top four winners in the primary for the Greendale School board — Brian Bock, Elise Ciske, Mary Grogan and Kristin Settle — will advance to the general election April 2. The two winners in April will each win three-year terms.

Here are their vote totals:

Kristin Settle: 910

Brian Bock: 840

Mary Grogan (incumbent): 634

Elise Ciske: 462

Michael Wiedel: 165

Mary Grogan was the only incumbent in the race. Incumbent Joe Crapitto is not running for re-election.

Ed Behnke, Ian Gronbeck, Barbara Lindert and Terrence Perfect advance in Hartford School Board election

The top four winners in the primary for the Hartford School board — Ed Behnke, Ian Gronbeck, Barbara Lindert and Terrence Perfect — will advance to the general election April 2. The two winners in April will each win three-year terms.

Here are their vote totals:

Ed Behnke (incumbent): 474

Barbara Lindert: 330

Terrence Perfect: 329

Ian Gronbeck: 327

Tristan Johannes: 195

Only one incumbent, board vice president Ed Behnke, was seeking re-election. Greg Erickson, current board president, is not running for re-election. The other three current board members, who hold staggered three-year terms, are not up for election this spring.

Eckman and Frey advance in Shorewood School Board election

The top two winners in the primary for the Shorewood School Board — Ellen Eckman and Andrew Frey — will advance to the general election April 2. The April winner will serve a three-year term.

Here are their vote totals:

Ellen Eckman (incumbent): 868

Andrew Frey: 533

Heather Cook Elliott: 191

