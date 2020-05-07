Armed activists escort black lawmaker to Michigan's Capitol after coronavirus protest attended by white supremacists

Hunter Walker
White House Correspondent

A Michigan lawmaker returned to the state Capitol on Wednesday with an armed security detail following a coronavirus lockdown protest at the building last week attended by white supremacists and militia groups. 

Rep. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat whose district is in the capital city, Lansing, told Yahoo News in an interview that her security detail, made up of local black and Latino activists, came together because the armed protesters bearing white supremacist symbols represented a “different level of terror.”

According to Anthony, the April 30 protest was different from prior coronavirus protests that have occurred at the Capitol in recent weeks because many of the demonstrators stormed inside the building and were armed. Anthony also said some of the protesters “had Confederate flags and swastikas,” which she found “extraordinarily triggering for me as an African-American woman.” 

Activists prepare to escort Rep. Sarah Anthony into the Michigan state Capitol on Wednesday; Rep. Sarah Anthony. (Courtesy of Michael Lynn Jr.; votesarahanthony.com)

“It was a very intimidating environment,” Anthony said. “I've just never experienced being so frightened and so intimidated in my life.”

Anthony posted a video to Facebook, which she filmed as the protests raged outside. Members of her community responded and, when Anthony returned to the Capitol on Wednesday for the first time since the demonstration, she was escorted by a group of six black and Latino activists who carried their own guns. 

Large conservative organizations have helped back the anti-lockdown demonstrations, which have taken place in at least 18 states around the country. Though the demonstrations are focused on pressing to lift coronavirus safety measures in order to boost economic activity, they have also attracted a wide variety of groups dedicated to other causes, including militia members, gun-rights activists and white supremacists. 

Even as the White House has issued social distancing guidelines and described the measures as necessary, President Trump has expressed support for the protests, calling the demonstrators “very good people” and urging Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “make a deal” with them.

Anthony claimed one of her fellow lawmakers wore a bulletproof vest due to their fear of the armed protesters, many of whom streamed into the Capitol and angrily confronted officials. Dayna Polehanki, a Democratic Michigan state senator, similarly claimed that scared colleagues were wearing bulletproof vests in a tweet posted during the protests on April 30.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them,” Polehanki wrote.

For Anthony, the guns and hate symbols weren’t the only dangerous elements of the protests. She said many of the demonstrators ignored the social distancing and mask guidelines, getting extremely close to her and “yelling and screaming” in her face, raising concerns of potential coronavirus spread.

A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan stands in front of the governor's office on April 30 after protesters occupied the state Capitol during a vote to approve the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Seth Herald/Reuters)

“I am a woman and, you know, heavy, large men yelling and kind of approaching, it really is frightening,” said Anthony, adding, “As an elected official ... I have pretty thick skin. You kind of have to in this job, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I am particularly ... unnerved by it because I have seen the impact up close of this coronavirus.”

Michigan has been a coronavirus hot spot, and Anthony said she knows multiple people in her Lansing district who have died from the outbreak.

Anthony said she was disturbed by the fact that the Michigan State Police did not do more to separate lawmakers from the armed protests. She also claimed some officers were “posing in photos” with the protesters.

A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police did not respond to requests for comment.

The activists who accompanied Anthony on Wednesday included local Lansing firefighter and activist Michael Lynn Jr. along with multiple members of his family. Lynn told Yahoo News that Anthony’s video of the protests inspired him to offer her protection.

“My thing is, you know, we elected her and we elevated her to that level to represent us in that Capitol. I don’t want her going in there with a fear or worry about doing anything. … I don’t think that’s right, that they would try to intimidate her that way,” Lynn said.

He said seeing the armed protesters challenging Anthony “enraged” him and reminded him of the darker days of white supremacist opposition to the civil rights movement.

Protesters trying to enter the Michigan House of Representatives chamber are kept out by Michigan State Police on April 30. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

“It takes a lot to get a black woman elected into the House of Representatives,” Lynn said. “There’s not that many of them, and we did that. We got her elected in there, and we’re going to make sure she’s protected to go do her job.”

Critics and civil rights activists have argued that the protests highlight a double standard, contrasting the response to the armed anti-lockdown protesters with violent crackdowns on black militant groups.

Lynn said he believes African-American protesters would indeed have been treated differently.

“You know, if we did that, we’d be killed,” he said.

Challenging the perceptions of people of color and guns was one of Lynn’s goals in providing security for Anthony.

“Anytime somebody sees a minority with a gun, it’s got a negative connotation to it, and I don’t like that,” said Lynn. “We were able today to provide some sort of protection but also just the feeling of being protected. I think that was great.” 

Anthony said she is somewhat sympathetic to the economic concerns raised by protesters who view the lockdowns as driving record job losses and claimed earlier protests in Michigan were focused on this issue. But, she said, the April 30 demonstration had a pronounced white supremacist element. She said she was “very confused” to see Confederate flags and swastikas flying at an event supposedly dedicated to criticizing the coronavirus lockdown.

“How’s that connect to the stay-at-home order?” Anthony asked.

Whitmer has denounced the racist symbols used at the protests and defended stay-at-home orders as a necessary step to prevent deaths from the coronavirus.

“Some of the outrageousness of what happened in our Capitol this week depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country,” Whitmer said in a CNN interview on Sunday. “The Confederate flags and nooses, the swastikas, the behavior that you’ve seen in all of the clips, is not representative of who we are in Michigan. And the fact of the matter is, I mean, we’re in a global pandemic.”

A protester holds a sign with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer depicted as Adolf Hitler at a rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Lansing on April 30. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Whitmer has also responded to the protest by pushing to change the law to ban guns at Michigan’s state Capitol.

“There are legislators who are wearing bulletproof vests to go to work,” she said in an interview with NBC on Wednesday. “No one should be intimidated by someone who’s bringing in an assault rifle into their workplace. And so there is conversation about changing that law. I think it’s long overdue, and I absolutely support that change.”

Anthony, who is a gun owner, is among the Michigan lawmakers who are working to enact a gun ban for the state Capitol. Ultimately, she said, she doesn’t want to see anyone — whether they support her or are protesting — carrying firearms in the building.  “The moment that we are successful in eliminating guns from their state Capitol, they should adhere to that as well,” Anthony said of her supporters.

For now, Lynn said he will come back anytime Anthony asks.

“We will be available whenever there’s going to be opposition up there that she’s going to have to deal with,” he said.

And he had a message for anyone who wants to return to the Capitol building with “swastikas and Confederate flags.”

“Don’t,” Lynn said. “It’s as simple as that. Don’t come here with that.”

_____

Click here for the latest coronavirus news and updates. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please refer to the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides. 

Read more:

  • Armed activists escort black lawmaker to Michigan's Capitol after coronavirus protest attended by white supremacists
    Yahoo News

    Armed activists escort black lawmaker to Michigan's Capitol after coronavirus protest attended by white supremacists

    Rep. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat whose district is in the capital city, Lansing, told Yahoo News in an interview that her security detail, made up of local black and Latino activists, came together because the armed protesters bearing white supremacist symbols represented a “different level of terror.” According to Anthony, the April 30 protest was different from prior coronavirus protests that have occurred at the Capitol in recent weeks because many of the demonstrators stormed inside the building and were armed.

  • In a hurry to reopen state, Arizona governor disbands scientific panel that modeled outbreak
    Yahoo News

    In a hurry to reopen state, Arizona governor disbands scientific panel that modeled outbreak

    On Monday, the same day that Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, announced he was lifting some coronavirus restrictions on businesses, and the day before he met with President Trump on a visit to the state, his administration disbanded a panel of university scientists who had warned that taking the step now would be dangerous. In an email to 23 researchers from Arizona State University and the University of Arizona whose modeling on the spread of the coronavirus had helped guide Ducey's implementation of social distancing guidelines, the state's Department of Health Services informed the scientists that their services were no longer needed, effective immediately. “We realize that you have been, and continue to be working very hard on this effort, so we wanted to let you know as soon as possible so that you won't expend further time and effort needlessly,” S. Robert Bailey, DHS bureau chief of public health statistics, wrote in the email, obtained by the Arizona Republic.

  • Supreme Court tosses out convictions in Bridgegate case
    NBC News

    Supreme Court tosses out convictions in Bridgegate case

    The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two key players in the so-called Bridgegate case that rocked the administration of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Bridget Anne Kelly, a former Christie aide, and Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which controls the George Washington Bridge, were found guilty in 2016 after a jury determined that they had shut down two of three lanes leading to the bridge, resulting in a monumental traffic jam in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

  • Outrage Mounts After Cell Phone Footage Surfaces of Ahmaud Arbery's Fatal Shooting in Georgia, But No Suspects Have Been Charged. Here's What to Know
    Time

    Outrage Mounts After Cell Phone Footage Surfaces of Ahmaud Arbery's Fatal Shooting in Georgia, But No Suspects Have Been Charged. Here's What to Know

    A Georgia prosecutor has called for a grand jury investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was killed after being chased by two white men in February while out running in a residential neighborhood outside Brunswick, a city on the state's southeast coast. “After careful review of the evidence presented,” Tom Durden, District Attorney of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Court, said in a statement, “I am confident the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges.” Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper, said her son, a former high school football player, was working to be an electrician in an interview with local broadcast outlet First Coast News.

  • New evidence suggests the coronavirus was likely spreading in the US and France as early as December
    Business Insider

    New evidence suggests the coronavirus was likely spreading in the US and France as early as December

    New evidence suggests that the coronavirus was spreading around the globe as early as December. In Florida, at least 170 COVID-19 patients reported symptoms from December 31 to February 29, according to the Miami Herald. New evidence from Florida and France suggests that the coronavirus had already spread out of Wuhan, China, and begun traveling across the globe as early as December.

  • Tesla worldwide production suspended after China shutdown, reports say
    The Independent

    Tesla worldwide production suspended after China shutdown, reports say

    Tesla production has come to a worldwide standstill after the sudden shutdown of its China plant as US workers, meanwhile, prepare to reopen its California factory in the next week, according to reports. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported that the electric car manufacturer informed workers at its Gigafactory near Shanghai on Wednesday that their five-day Labor Day holiday would be extended. In the company's San Francisco plant in Fremont, meanwhile, workers reportedly returned on Wednesday to prepare for a planned reopening of some production lines between now and next week, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

  • China Will Bar International Investigators Until ‘Final Victory’ Over Pandemic Is Achieved
    National Review

    China Will Bar International Investigators Until ‘Final Victory’ Over Pandemic Is Achieved

    China's ambassador to the United Nations revealed Wednesday that Beijing will block international investigators from examining the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus until “final victory” over the pandemic has been achieved. The top priority, for the time being, is to focus on the fight against the pandemic until we win the final victory,” Chen Xu told reporters when asked about the status of the World Health Organization's requests to study the origins of the virus. The WHO's representative in China said last week that the Chinese Communist Party has blocked repeated requests from the organization to investigate.

  • Biden losing edge over Trump amid virus, poll reveals
    Yahoo News Video

    Biden losing edge over Trump amid virus, poll reveals

    A new poll has revealed that Joe Biden's advantage in popular support over President Trump has been eroding in recent weeks.

  • Netherlands to begin phased easing of lockdown Monday: broadcaster
    Reuters

    Netherlands to begin phased easing of lockdown Monday: broadcaster

    The Netherlands will begin a phased easing of its almost two-month-old coronavirus lockdown on Monday, according to a report by the national broadcaster NOS. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to announce the reopening schedule in a live TV broadcast at 1700 GMT on Wednesday evening, the NOS said, citing anonymous sources. Beauty salons and hairdressers will also be allowed to reopen, for customers who make appointments, and non-contact outdoor sports such as tennis will be permitted, the NOS said.

  • 10 Eco-Friendly Comforters Under $300
    Architectural Digest

    10 Eco-Friendly Comforters Under $300

    What down-alternative, sustainably made dreams are made of Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden Accuser Tara Reade Lawyers Up Ahead of Megyn Kelly Sitdown
    The Daily Beast

    Biden Accuser Tara Reade Lawyers Up Ahead of Megyn Kelly Sitdown

    Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, who claims that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sexually assaulted her when she briefly worked in Biden's Senate office almost three decades ago, has agreed to do a video interview with Megyn Kelly, Reade's new attorney Douglas Wigdor announced Thursday in a press release. Reade, 56, who has given widely differing accounts of her complaint against the former vice president and Delaware senator, had originally agreed to a May 3  interview with Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and then cancelled at the last minute, explaining that she wasn't ready.

  • A 'shocking' two-thirds of patients recently hospitalized in NY had been staying home
    NBC News

    A 'shocking' two-thirds of patients recently hospitalized in NY had been staying home

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that a survey showed that a "shocking" two-thirds of patients recently hospitalized for coronavirus became infected despite largely staying at home. Hospitals were asked to document where their most recent COVID-19 patients had been staying before admission, Cuomo said, and 66 percent came from their own homes. About 18 percent came from nursing homes, 4 percent from assisted-living facilities, 2 percent were homeless, 2 percent had been at other "congregate" settings, fewer than 1 percent were prison or jail inmates, and 8 percent were classified as "other."

  • Indianapolis police fatally shoot man after a chase possibly broadcast on Facebook Live
    USA TODAY

    Indianapolis police fatally shoot man after a chase possibly broadcast on Facebook Live

    A police officer fatally shot a man Wednesday evening following a police chase that was captured, in part, on Facebook Live as thousands tuned in. Several community activists and neighborhood organizers expressed outrage at what the the video showed. More than 100 people gathered at the scene after the shooting, with many chanting, "No justice, no peace."

  • Senior scientist says administration ignored virus warnings
    Associated Press

    Senior scientist says administration ignored virus warnings

    He said the Trump administration wanted to “flood” hot spots in New York and New Jersey with the drug. I witnessed government leadership rushing blindly into a potentially dangerous situation by bringing in a non-FDA approved chloroquine from Pakistan and India, from facilities that had never been approved by the FDA,” Bright said Tuesday on a call with reporters. Their eagerness to push blindly forward without sufficient data to put this drug into the hands of Americans was alarming to me and my fellow scientists.

  • Satellite images reveal North Korea is building a giant facility which could hold nuclear missiles capable of hitting the United States
    Business Insider

    Satellite images reveal North Korea is building a giant facility which could hold nuclear missiles capable of hitting the United States

    Getty Satellite imagery suggests North Korea is building a new facility near Pyongyang Airport large enough to store all of its nuclear missiles. The Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank say that the facility, 17 miles north-west of Pyongyang is "nearing completion" and "is almost certainly related to North Korea's expanding ballistic missiles program." The facility is large enough to hold North Korea's Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of hitting the United States.

  • Coronavirus: Nigeria's death penalty by Zoom 'inhumane'
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Nigeria's death penalty by Zoom 'inhumane'

    The sentencing to death of a Nigerian driver via Zoom is "inherently cruel and inhumane", Human Rights Watch has said. It comes after Nigeria issued a death penalty ruling using the video chat app because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lagos judge Mojisola Dada sentenced Olalekan Hameed to death by hanging for the murder of his employer's mother.

  • 'There's absolutely nothing': locked-down Mexico grapples with national beer shortage
    The Guardian

    'There's absolutely nothing': locked-down Mexico grapples with national beer shortage

    The country is the largest beer exporter in the world, and Constellation Brands – which produces Modelo, Corona and Pacifico in Mexico for US markets – is still brewing for export. Oxxo, Mexico's ubiquitous corner store chain, warned in April that its beer supply would last just 10 days, prompting panic buying and long lines outside stores. Mexicans have greeted the domestic beer shortage with more bemusement than anger.

  • Rockets hit near Baghdad airport, launcher with timer found
    Reuters

    Rockets hit near Baghdad airport, launcher with timer found

    Three Katyusha rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday but caused no damage or casualties, the Iraqi military said. Security officials said it was not immediately clear whether a military base hosting U.S. troops next to the airport was the target. The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

  • Christie: Reopen economy since there will be "deaths no matter what"
    CBS News

    Christie: Reopen economy since there will be "deaths no matter what"

    Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said Monday that the U.S. should push ahead with reopening its economy during the coronavirus pandemic because "there are going to be deaths no matter what." "The American people have gone through significant death before," Christie, a Republican, said on The Daily DC podcast with CNN's Dana Bash. Christie spoke about the U.S. sending young men to other countries during World War II "knowing that many of them would not come home alive."

  • Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Successor Accused of Using Social Distancing ‘Snitch Line’
    The Daily Beast

    Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Successor Accused of Using Social Distancing ‘Snitch Line’

    You can't pick and choose which laws to enforce when you're in law enforcement,” Penzone told The Daily Beast. He is not one of the Arizona sheriffs who declared they would not enforce Gov. Doug Ducey's “stay home, stay safe” emergency COVID-19 restrictions. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Mohave County Sheriff Douglas Schuster are among at least a half-dozen sheriffs in other states who have made similar declarations, deeming stay-at-home and business shutdown orders unconstitutional.

  • Israeli top court throws Netanyahu a lifeline
    NBC News

    Israeli top court throws Netanyahu a lifeline

    All 11 justices in Israel's top court agreed in a ruling Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a new government while facing criminal indictments, a decision that appears certain to secure his grip on power. The Supreme Court also dismissed a separate petition by the same opposition parties and pro-democracy groups that challenged Netanyahu's right to form a government. The second petition argued that last month's coalition agreement between Netanyahu and his chief political rival, Benny Gantz, violated basic Israeli law.

  • Texas AG, Governor Urge Judge to Reverse ‘Shameful’ Prison Sentence Given to Woman for Opening Hair Salon
    National Review

    Texas AG, Governor Urge Judge to Reverse ‘Shameful’ Prison Sentence Given to Woman for Opening Hair Salon

    The Texas attorney general on Wednesday harshly criticized a decision by a Dallas County judge to sentence a woman to prison for opening up her hair salon in defiance of the state's lockdown order. In a statement, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Shelley Luther was “unjustly jailed” for trying to feed her family and sent a letter to Dallas County State District Judge Eric Moyé calling on him to release her. “I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family's table,” Paxton said in his release.

  • Associated Press

    UN appeals for $6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

    The United Nations announced Thursday it is increasing its appeal to fight the coronavirus pandemic in fragile and vulnerable countries from $2 billion to $6.7 billion. U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock reiterated that the peak of the pandemic is not expected to hit the world's poorest countries for three to six months. But he said there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state
    Business Insider

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state

    Reuters New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking help from Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt in "reimagining" how New York's schools, transit systems, and other functions can recover and improve after the pandemic, but New Yorkers to lawmakers to teachers have criticized the move. While Cuomo has said the pandemic could be used as an opportunity to improve New York's systems, State Sen. Mike Gianaris said enlisting the two tech giants "is not good." "These are not people who should determine for us how best to provide services to everyday New Yorkers," he said in a tweet.

  • Black and Asian People Are 2 to 3 Times More Likely to Die of COVID-19, U.K. Study Finds
    Time

    Black and Asian People Are 2 to 3 Times More Likely to Die of COVID-19, U.K. Study Finds

    England's Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority groups are two to three times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the general population, a new University College London (UCL) analysis of data from the National Health Service has found. “Rather than being an equalizer, this work shows that mortality with COVID-19 is disproportionately higher in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups,” said co-author Dr. Delan Devakumar. “It is essential to tackle the underlying social and economic risk factors and barriers to healthcare that lead to these unjust deaths.”