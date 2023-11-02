Indianapolis killings in November 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

Teen girl found shot dead behind trees on Aristocrat North Drive

Nov. 1: Indianapolis police were called about noon about a death investigation near a residential area on the northeast side of the city.

Responding officers found a teenage girl behind the residences and tree line at 10200 Aristocrat North Drive. Emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Responding homicide detectives soon found the teen had gunshot wounds.

A person of interest has been detained and police said investigators were speaking to that person at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Lead detective: Jeremy Ingram, Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov

