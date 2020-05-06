Coronavirus is coming for the 'red states' too

For months, the United States has been battling what has become the world’s largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

And for months, the U.S. has been telling itself a relatively simple, optimistic story about its struggle with the pathogen.

The story goes like this:

Yes, things got bad. But mostly they got bad in big, crowded, “blue” states and cities: New York, Seattle, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans and so on. After seven weeks of lockdown and social distancing, the rest of the country — the rural areas, the inland areas, the heartland — seems to have been mostly spared. The virus never really took off there.

Now, the story continues, cases and deaths are going down nationally. COVID-19 is on the decline. It’s time to reopen the economy, especially in the least hard-hit states. And as long as we reopen the right way — carefully, in phases, with different timelines in different places — then the situation will continue to improve.

But what if this comforting tale isn’t true?

The latest data suggests it might not be. The future course of the epidemic is uncertain. But in recent days, new numbers from a variety of sources ­— including the Trump administration — have undercut each of the assumptions at the heart of this hopeful narrative, hinting that the trajectory of COVID-19 could still take a turn for the worse.

Infections and deaths are not declining. “Red” America has not necessarily been spared. And the worst may not be behind us.

Myth: Infections and deaths are declining.

Reality: Infections and deaths have been holding steady, even in lockdown.

Remember “flattening the curve”? It was the collective battle cry — the viral slogan, the epidemiological meme — of America’s initial engagement with the coronavirus. The idea was that a few weeks of distancing and enhanced hygiene would slow the spread of the pathogen enough to prevent deadly overloads at hospitals and give the public health system precious time to prepare.

For the most part, it worked. Some hospitals in New York City were overwhelmed with cases in March and April, but the flood never reached most other cities, and even in New York it has receded. Now the time it takes nationwide deaths to double has lengthened from every two or three days to every four weeks.

That’s good news. Or rather, it was good news. The bad news is that this national “flattening” stalled weeks ago. Despite a nearly universal slowdown in normal activities, which has devastated the U.S. economy, the spread of the virus has settled into a stubborn plateau rather than continuing to fall.

Consider the daily case and death counts. Day after day, the number of new reported infections has been roughly the same: about 25,000 to 30,000. On April 2, 28,058 new cases were logged; on May 2, that number was 30,038. This means that for at least the last month, with 95 percent of the U.S. population under some form of social distancing orders, the cumulative number of cases has been growing by an average of 2 to 4 percent each day.

Testing levels have increased over that period too, and it’s possible that more cases are popping up because more people are being tested. Yet death counts, which aren’t as dependent on testing levels, have been holding steady as well. After the first week of April, the number of daily deaths started to average about 2,000. That’s where they’ve been ever since. In fact, the U.S. has reported slightly more coronavirus deaths in the last week (12,782) than in the week before (12,039).